Snoop Dogg Credits Late Mom for Teaching Him to Spread Love! (Exclusive)

Snoop Dogg is a bona fide hip-hop legend who has sold 35 million albums, and now he’s starring in movies!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Snoop and Tika Sumpter about their new comedy “The Underdoggs.”

Despite his fame and fortune, the Long Beach native hasn’t forgotten his roots, maintaining ties to his community and always putting out love, an attitude he says he gets from his late mother.

Calling his mom a “love angel,” he said, “We had so many people stay in my house as a kid, from my uncles and my cousins. I shared rooms with so many people for two weeks, three months, a year because she was always opening her doors to everybody.”

He added, “I’m only doing what I’m supposed to be doing. I put out love. That’s why I get it back.”

In “The Underdoggs,” Snoop plays a washed-up NFL star sentenced to coach a peewee football team, which he grows to love.

Commenting on his character’s growth, he noted, “From selfishness to selflessness.”

Snoop also dished on how much fun he had tapping in to his inner 11-year-old kid, saying, “I was the biggest kid on set, like, I had the most fun.”

Tika plays Snoop’s girlfriend. She commented, “I love that she loves all these kids as if they’re all her own. She’s just a giver, you know, but she also stands on her own two feet and she fights for what she believes in.”