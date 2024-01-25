‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Welcomes Baby #3

Instagram

“The Bachelor” alum Amanda Stanton, 33, is a mom again!

On Thursday, Amanda announced the birth of her third child, her first with husband Michael Fogel, a baby girl who was born in Newport Beach on Wednesday.

Along with a photo of them holding their newborn daughter Rosie, Amanda wrote on Instagram, “She’s finally here 🕊️ 1.24.24 at 1:40pm in room 42.”

Rosie joins her other daughters, Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 9, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

Just days ago, Amanda posted a video of herself contemplating whether she should redecorate her house. She captioned the video, “When you’re too far deep in your nesting phase and everyone keeps telling you to relax your last few days of pregnancy.”

In November, Amanda and Michael celebrated their little girl at a baby shower. She wrote on Instagram, “had the best day celebrating baby R this weekend 💓can not wait to meet her SO soon!!”

Amanda announced in August that she was pregnant.