‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Expecting Baby No. 3!

Instagram

Amanda Stanton, 33, is going to be a mom again!

The “Bachelor” alum is expecting her third child, her first with husband Michael Fogel.

Amanda announced the news on Instagram while showing off her baby bump.

She wrote in the caption, Mom + Dad 🫶🏼 Baby Fogel due in January.🤍🕊️”

The reality star continued, “We have some catching up to do! I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!! The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I’m finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second! 🥹”

She added, “Huge thank you to our families & close friends who have been so supportive, to all of you who secretly knew and were so gracious & patient with me (lol) and to @naturalcycles! I think it's normal to be a bit nervous when deciding to plan a pregnancy and I'm happy to answer questions and share my own personal experience.”

Amanda, who is a Natural Cycles partner, further explained she was using the fertility app to “prevent pregnancy” but later switched to “NC° Plan Pregnancy when we were ready (or as ready as you can be).”

She added, “Can't wait to share the rest of this journey with you all! 🤍”

Stanton is already the mother of Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 9, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

Instagram

She shared the girls' reaction in her Instagram Stories as they were presented with a cake that said "Big Sisters." Charlie asks, "Wait, we're big sisters? What does that mean?" After seeing some ultrasounds photos on the table, Kinsley added, "So you did go to the doctor!" A stunned Charlie asks, "For real?" as Amanda confirms.