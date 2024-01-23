Getty Images

A week after “Port Charles” actor David Gail’s death at age 58, new details have been released about his passing.

According to Gail’s rep, Gail died of “complications from sudden cardiac arrest.”

In a release obtained by People magazine, Gail’s rep said, “The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure. David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence.”

After finding Gail unresponsive, emergency personnel attempted CPR and defibrillation, but they were unsuccessful. He was then placed on life support for several days before his death.

Over the weekend, David’s sister, Kate Colmenares, confirmed his death. She wrote on Instagram, “There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another 💔💖.”

On Monday, David’s mother, Mary, said, “We are extremely touched by the outpouring of love from David’s dedicated fans and colleagues. We are grateful for all the support received during this very difficult time.”

Gail is survived by his son, Guthier.

He made his TV debut on a 1990 episode of “Growing Pains,” and had several guest spots on series in the ’90s, including “Murder, She Wrote” (1993) and “Beverly Hills, 90210” (eight appearances, 1991-1994).