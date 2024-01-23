Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Calista Flockhart spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” in which she plays socialite Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of Jackie Kennedy.

Of working with Ryan Murphy, Calista said, “I love Ryan Murphy. I loved the first ‘Feud.’ I was obsessed with that one, so to have the opportunity to work on this one, I was really excited about that.”

As for her character, sociali Calista shared, “She’s so badass. She’s so many things… If you read about her, everybody had a very wildly different opinion of her. I thought she was really smart. She’s a style icon like all the swans were. She was a princess, yet she was still looking for her identity.”

Calista also dished on that “Ally McBeal” reunion at the Emmys, saying, “It was really fun… so much fun to reunite with my boys.”