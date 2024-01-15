Calista Flockhart & ‘Ally McBeal’ Castmates Reunite for the Emmys

Getty Images

The cast of “Ally McBeal” was in the house at the 2023 Emmys!

Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol and Gil Bellows reunited for a dance number on the award show, nearly 22 years after the show went off the air.

Getty Images

The stage was transformed into the unisex restroom from the show’s Cage & Fish law firm, and Ally was there washing her hands.

Just like on the show, McBeal’s voice could be heard narrating the moment. She said, “I knew I drank too much water… I had to take my Spanx off. Had to put my dress back on.” Looking in the mirror, the voice-over added, “Whoa. Girl, you look good.”

Getty Images

At that point, the men popped out of the restroom stalls and fell into a conga line to Barry White’s “You're the First, the Last, My Everything.”

Calista waved to the guys as they danced offstage, and then addressed the audience, saying, “I loved working with Peter, Greg and Gil — and I still do. The entire ‘Ally McBeal’ cast was so talented, magical, and the show created by the brilliant 11-time Emmy winner David E. Kelly… it was groundbreaking, revolutionary, introducing us to a dancing baby and unisex bathrooms. ‘Ally McBeal’ defied convention with humor and humanity.”

She went on to present Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series solo, which went to “Succession’s” Kieran Culkin.