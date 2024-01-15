Emmy Winners 2023 — The Full List!

Getty Images

Check out the full list of Emmy nominees and winners below:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Beef”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is In Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeffrey Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simon Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” WINNER

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, “Succession”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Melanie Lynskey, “The Last of Us”

Storm Reid, “The Last of Us” WINNER

Anna Torv, “The Last of Us”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, “The Last of Us”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Lamar Johnson, “The Last of Us”

Arian Moayed, “Succession”

Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us” WINNER

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” WINNER

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” WINNER

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, “Ted Lasso”

Quinta Brunson, “Saturday Night Live”

Taraji P. Henson, “Abbott Elementary”

Judith Light, “Poker Face” WINNER

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders In the Building”

Pedro Pascal, “Saturday Night Live”

Oliver Platt, “The Bear”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso” WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

Riley Keogh, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” WINNER

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” WINNER

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

“Fire Island”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Prey”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” WINNER

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Indian Matchmaking”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Selling Sunset”

“Vanderpump Rules”

“Welcome to Wrexham” WINNER

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer, “Top Chef”

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, “Baking It”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” WINNER

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” WINNER

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium”

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love”

“John Mulaney: Baby J”

“Lizzo: Live In Concert”

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter”

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would”

“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey”

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” WINNER

“Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi”

“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell”

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Mayim Bialik, “Jeopardy!”

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”

Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”

Keke Palmer, “Password” WINNER

Pat Sajack, “Wheel of Fortune”