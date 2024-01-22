Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace Engaged

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Actor Ioan Gruffudd, 50, and Bianca Wallace, 31, are getting married.

They announced their engagement on Instagram with a loved-up pic and the message, "The most precious thing happened… ❤️💍."

In the photo, Bianca flashes a ring, which appears to be an emerald flanked by diamonds.

The pair went public with their relationship in October 2021, and Wallace opened up to The Telegraph in April 2023 about their relationship and her multiple sclerosis diagnosis five years earlier.

Bianca said she gave Gruffudd, whom she nicknamed “Yo,” a “get out of jail free card” amid health issues.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She explained, "Yo didn’t hesitate for a second, listing all of the reasons he was in love with me and why he was here to stay, and that no MS diagnosis or scary future would deter him."

Opening up about the hard days, Bianca said, "When things are hard I sob to Yo about not feeling strong enough to face what is ahead of me, alongside the guilt I feel that he has entered into such a complicated journey."

Ioan’s engagement comes on the heels of his ugly divorce from Alice Evans, the mother of his two daughters Ella and Elsie.

They wed in 2007 and announced their split in January 2021. He filed for divorce that March.

A contentious public battle followed as he filed a restraining order against Alice in 2022. Page Six says he claimed she threatened to “make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career.”

Evans denied wrongdoing, calling it “a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings.”

In August 2022, the restraining order was extended for three years.

Then, in May 2023, People reports Ella, 13, filed restraining orders against Ioan and Bianca, following an alleged domestic abuse incident.

Ella claimed that during an argument with the couple, Wallace “slammed” a door that hit her head and hurt her arm.

Gruffudd and Wallace did not respond to People’s request for comment on the incident.

Us Weekly reports a judge later dropped the order against Wallace, stating the “burden of proof” was not met.