Drew Scott & Linda Phan Expecting Baby #2

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott is going to be a dad again!

Scott and his wife Linda Phan are expecting their second child.

On Sunday, they announced the news on Instagram.

Alongside a pic of their son Parker touching Linda’s baby bump, Drew wrote, “Round 2👶I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company❤️❤️."

Linda also shared a series of pics, writing, “💕 Lately-ish 💕.”

Drew recently opened up on the challenges of parenthood in an interview on his website.

He shared, “I was back in school finishing my Executive MBA and I had to fly out to Boston two months after Parker was born for two weeks. The early stages of being born is a tough time to leave a parent solo."

Drew went on, “[Linda] was good at letting me know what she needed to tackle everything, but after doing that it made me understand how easy it could be to just let Linda take the reins on everything Parker — I'm at work all day and she's with him, so it's easy for me to forget that I'm a parent here too and I have certain responsibilities.”