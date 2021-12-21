Drew Scott & Linda Phan Expecting First Child — See Her Baby Bump!

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are going to be parents!

On Tuesday, Scott broke the news that Phan was pregnant with a pic of her growing baby bump.

Drew joked, “Guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now 😅 .”

“❤️ It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way,” Drew added. “When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on! 🥰 L&D.”

In a vlog, the couple documented their journey to get pregnant. Along with showing Linda undergo IVF, Scott is also seen giving her shots in her stomach while she hides her face in a pillow.

Drew and Linda learned that she was pregnant in August.

On their podcast “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott,” Linda told Drew, “For a while I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share, or if I wanted to share at all. Even with close family and friends, we didn't tell them right away just because I needed to process the feeling myself before diluting it with other people's excitement."

Linda admitted, “It's not that I wasn't excited, it was just really confusing because we got the news from our fertility doctor and I guess it's just not how I imagined it. Not that it made it disappointing in any way, I think I just had more of a sense of relief at first."

As for sharing their story, Scott said, “I think that this creates a bit more of a community of people who have either been through the process or are about to go through the process or have been having certain difficulties to realize, you're not alone. There are a lot of us that have had complications and I think that something like this is something that we should talk about, because then it doesn't make it as scary a thing. It makes it something that is more relatable."