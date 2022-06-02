Drew Scott & Linda Phan Welcome First Child

Instagram

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are first-time parents!

On Wednesday, the couple announced that they welcomed a baby boy, who they named Parker James.

Their bundle of joy arrived on May 4, their fourth wedding anniversary. He weighed 8 lbs., 1.8 oz.

On their “At Home” podcast, Drew joked, “Parker decided to come very efficiently on our anniversary. He's stealing the show. It's no longer about you and me on our anniversary.”

Linda added, “He made it just in time to celebrate with us."

Scott gushed, “Our new baby boy, he's a healthy baby, he's adorable.”

Linda also opened up about how she is feeling after giving birth. She said, “Other than pooped, I feel great. Very happy that he's finally here. I'm still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it's onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I'm always playing catchup with my feelings."

Scott called fatherhood “amazing,” adding, “It's this immediate love and this feeling you need to do everything you can to make them feel safe and make them feel loved.”

Linda was in labor for 44 hours. She revealed, “It was getting dangerously long… It seems like such a blur now. Just being in the moment, I think that's all you can do. I felt oddly calm for the most part. Like I was just flowing through it."

The pair also posted the first photos of their son on Instagram. They captioned the pics, “Our lives are forever changed❤️. Welcome to the world Parker James.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In April, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Drew about becoming a dad. Along with being “super excited,” he quipped, “The greatest moment of Jonathan's life is to see me get pooped on.”

Drew’s brother Jonathan noted, “This is the greatest part of my adult life is waiting for Drew to realize how messy it’s gonna get.”

Drew and Linda announced they were expecting in December.

Along with posting a pic of her growing baby, he wrote on Instagram, “Guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now 😅 .”

“❤️ It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way,” Drew added. “When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on! 🥰 L&D.”

In a vlog, the couple documented their journey to get pregnant. Along with showing Linda undergo IVF, Scott is also seen giving her shots in her stomach while she hides her face in a pillow.

Drew and Linda learned that she was pregnant in August.

On their podcast “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott,” Linda told Drew, “For a while I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share, or if I wanted to share at all. Even with close family and friends, we didn't tell them right away just because I needed to process the feeling myself before diluting it with other people's excitement."

Linda admitted, “It's not that I wasn't excited, it was just really confusing because we got the news from our fertility doctor and I guess it's just not how I imagined it. Not that it made it disappointing in any way, I think I just had more of a sense of relief at first."

As for sharing their story, Scott said, “I think that this creates a bit more of a community of people who have either been through the process or are about to go through the process or have been having certain difficulties to realize, you're not alone. There are a lot of us that have had complications and I think that something like this is something that we should talk about, because then it doesn't make it as scary a thing. It makes it something that is more relatable."