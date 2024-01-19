Getty Images

Actor Josh Radnor, 49, is a married man!

On Friday, Radnor broke the news that he tied the knot with Jordana Jacobs at Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York.

Along with posting wedding photos, he wrote on Instagram, “I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures. But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”

According to The New York Times, Josh and Jordana wrote their own vows. In his vows, he told Jordana, “I look into the infinity of your green eyes, I know that my not having gotten married until now was not due to some brokenness in me. The truth is, I didn’t get married until now because I was waiting for you.”

The two met at a retreat two years ago and remained in touch. He told The Times, “We were constantly in touch, sharing things we had written and things we had made,” he said. “Thoughts, feelings, insights.”

In November 2022, Josh revealed that he was in a relationship. While promoting his miniseries “Fleishman Is in Trouble, he told Page Six, “During the filming of this, I was very much newly with someone [who] I’m still with and continue to be very excited about.”

Fast forward to a year later, Josh hinted their wedding.

At the time, he revealed that they were “getting married” while performing his song “Brooklyn Girl” at during a tour stop in NYC to promote his album “Eulogy, Vol. 1.”