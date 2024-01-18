Why Reneé Rapp Hopes Rachel McAdams Sees Her as Regina George in 'Mean Girls' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

While talking with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario, they spoke about the pressure of stepping into the roles after the iconic 2004 movie, and Reneé shared why she hopes Rachel McAdams sees her performance as Regina George.

While Reneé initially didn’t want Rachel to see her take on Regina, she changed her mind. She explained, “If she sees it and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s hot,’ then wait, she should see it.”

As for playing the quintessential mean girl on Broadway and now in the film, she said, “It has been five years of my life now… I’m good with it,” but confessed, “I’m tired of wearing pink. I’ve had it, I’m good on it. I don’t want to do it anymore.”

Christopher, who is playing Aaron Samuels, said his biggest challenge was “getting past the insecurity and fear of doing something that some people aren’t going to like.”

He added, “I think the most exciting thing for me was being part of something like this because it is so objectively cool. You have Tina [Fey] writing the script.”

Reneé also dished on making “Not My Fault” with Megan Thee Stallion for the movie and their music video, raving over Meg’s insane booty!

She quipped, “Best ass I’ve ever seen in my life, and I don’t even mean that in a funny way. I mean that in a real way.”

We were in dance rehearsal and I was like, ‘Wow, like, this is incredible. Like, I’ve actually never seen anything like this'” Rapp went on. “She’s the coolest, and I’m such a huge fan of hers."