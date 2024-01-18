Bachelor Joey Graziadei on ‘Most Romantic’ Season & Unexpected Ending (Exclusive)

ABC

New Bachelor Joey Graziadei chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi in NYC ahead of the premiere of his season.

He admitted he was nervous stepping into the role, saying, “Yeah, I was nervous. I think coming in, since I’ve been in this situation before, I thought I would be more comfortable… but I’m the one in a completely different role… and you just want to be yourself the entire time… but I feel more confident now.”

Graziadei, a tennis pro, teased some fun night one entrances — with plenty of tennis puns served up!

Joey explained, “There are going to be tennis puns for sure. There will definitely be references. A lot of the night one entrances they bring tennis into it.”

He went on to share, “This season it is going to be really great to see these girls’ stories. I think this is an amazing group of women who come from different walks of life and just have a lot to share about themselves… America is going to fall in love with each and every one of these girls.”

As for what he’s looking for in a woman, the reality star said, “I think there is an instant spark, I want to be drawn to her immediately and have that feeling like her beauty just blows me away, but there is so much more than that, too. For me, I want someone who is kind, that is compassionate, that thinks of others before she thinks of herself, just someone who has so much to give. Someone I think I can learn from in a relationship too. I’ve always looked for a partner.”

Joey also reacted to his season being dubbed the “most romantic.” Does it live up to the hype?

“I’m going to say yes… I think there are some beautiful love stories,” he said.

For the first time, sisters are vying for the same man on “The Bachelor.” Joey said of contestant-siblings Lauren and Allison, “You don’t sign up for that when you come on, you don’t think you are going to have two family members as contestants… I just knew that I would need to tread very carefully… and never pit them against each other.”

Graziadei also talked about that mystery envelope that Jesse Palmer gave contestant Lea during Charity Lawson’s “After the Final Rose” special. Joey said, “I can’t tell you what was in it, but I can tell you it is a game changer, it changes the show for sure… It is going to be worth tuning in and seeing what is on that note.”

Plus, he spoke about the dramatic final rose ceremony!

“Obviously, people have seen me very emotional,” he said, teasing. “It was an ending that I didn’t expect. I think it is going to be an ending that no one is going to expect.”