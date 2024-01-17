Instagram

Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown have twin girls on the way!

Early last month, Sarah shared with Instagram followers that she was undergoing a transfer with two embryos.

Now, the “Bachelor” alum announced the news on Instagram Stories, joking, “F**k around with IVF long enough and one day you might get multiples.”

Herron added that at one point she was carrying “3 gestational sacs,” because “baby A” nearly “split and become identical twins, but a yoke and fetal pole never developed.”

The 37-year-old shared, “SOOO … this means for about 15 seconds I had a heart attack that there were going to be triplets.”

Sarah also gave an update on how the twins are doing, sharing, “Appointment today went well, the babies are growing on track! Next appointment in 3 weeks. The babies look so round and chubs! Little Rolly pollies!”

In another Instagram Stories post she confirmed they were expecting two girls.

The pregnancy news comes one year after Sarah and Dylan announced that their son Oliver was born at 24 weeks and died hours later.

On Wednesday, she posted, "Just BAWLED my eyes out in therapy. My grief for Oliver is heavy right now as his heavenly birthday 12 days away. It hurts so bad, and simultaneously I know he’s sending me these little girls to comfort me right now."

Last January, she shared on Instagram, “On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after. There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers.”

Herron continued, “Oliver, our IVF miracle, defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us. Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death.”

She went on, Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us.”

In June, Herron had another embryo transfer, but did not get pregnant. Soon after, in August, she told Us Weekly, “We’re gonna use the last of our embryos and then if we don’t have a pregnancy by the end of the year, [we’re] either kind of back to the drawing board or plan B, plan C and so on.”