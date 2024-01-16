Award Shows January 16, 2024
‘Ted Lasso’s’ Brett Goldstein Gets Emotional After Emmys (Exclusive)
“Extra” was with the stars at the Apple TV+ Emmys after-party, including the cast of “Ted Lasso”!
Brett Goldstein, aka Roy Kent, got a little choked up as he spoke about being with the group for their final Emmys.
He shared, “These are the loveliest group of people in the world and we love each other and we should always be together.”
Elsewhere, “Succession” winner Kieran Culkin shared a kiss with his wife Jazz Charton at the Governors Gala before hanging with frenemy Pedro Pascal at the HBO bash.