Green Goblin at the Emmys 2023 — Identity Revealed!

There was a sea of stars at the 2023 Emmys, but one person really caught everyone’s attention!

There was a mysterious star who was dressed as a green goblin walking the red carpet, but who was that?

It turned out to be “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Princess Poppy, who paid homage to Jabba the Hutt, Roz from “Monsters, Inc.,” and a witch character from Tom Cruise’s 1985 film “Legend.”

Poppy told Entertainment Weekly, “I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head.”

Poppy went on, “Mainly, I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.”