The Most Talked-About Moments from the 2023 Emmys

Fox Media LLC.

Anthony Anderson — and Mama Doris — were at the helm Monday night for the belated 2023 Emmys ceremony!

The evening was emotional at times, but brought the laughter, too. Keep reading for the biggest moments from the show!

Christina Applegate’s Standing Ovation

Getty Images

Christina Applegate, 52, was feeling the love at the 2023 Emmys.

Applegate, who revealed in 2021 that she has multiple sclerosis, took the stage as a presenter using a cane and with host Anthony Anderson by her side. As the crowd gave her a standing ovation, she got emotional, saying, "Thank you so much! Oh, my God!” then joked, “You're totally shaming disability by standing up. It’s fine.” She then quipped, "Body not by Ozempic.”

While “the jokes kept coming, she later told the crowd, “I’m going to cry more than I've been crying.”

Matthew Perry Musical Tribute During In Memoriam

Getty Images

It was a poignant moment in the in memoriam section of the show when Charlie Puth performed the “Friends” theme song “I'll Be There for You” by the Rembrandts in honor of late actor Matthew Perry.

Cast Reunions

Getty Images

It was a big night for cast reunions, as the stars of “Martin,” “Cheers,” “The Sopranos,” “Ally McBeal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” took the stage.

Some even included the re-creation of sets, like the “Cheers” bar, with skits to go along with them!

Katherine Heigl told “Extra” she was “so excited” to reunite with the “Grey’s Anatomy” cast, adding, “I haven’t seen my old friends in years, so this is really fun and exciting.”

Niece Nash Thanks... Herself!

Getty Images

Niece Nash picked up an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” and she gave herself credit for putting the work in, saying, “And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, 'Go on, girl, with your bad self. You did that!'"

She went on, “I accept this award on behalf of every Black and brown woman who has gone unheard yet over-policed. Like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor. As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power, and baby, I’ma do it till the day I die. Mama, I won!”

Niecy later told “Extra,” “I really wanted to acknowledge the fact that Black and brown women have had a hard time when it comes to being heard and believed and being over-policed. I wanted to speak to that, especially on MLK Day.”

Pedro Pascal Cracks Bleeped Joke About Kieran Culkin

Getty Images

Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal keep messing with each other! It started when Kieran jokingly told Pedro to “suck it” at the Golden Globes when the “Succession” actor beat the star of “The Last of Us.”

Pascal, his arm in a sling, returned the favor when he took the stage at the 2023 Emmys. He was there to present Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, but joked he had decided to “make this about me,” explaining that people had been asking about his arm injury.

“It is actually my shoulder,” he clarified snarkily, then went on to say, “and I think tonight is the perfect time to tell everyone Kieran Culkin…” And that’s when the audio cut out!

Now, People magazine reports that Pedro actually joked, “Kieran Culkin beat the sh*t out of me.” Culkin kept a straight face, but eventually broke into a wide smile at his seat, as Pascal laughed onstage.

That Kiss!

Getty Images

“The Bear” cast showed some major PDA as they accepted the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy.

Matty Matheson was accepting the award on behalf of the group when Ebon Moss-Bachrach interrupted him with a long kiss.

Backstage, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert compared it to Adrien Brody and Halle Berry’s Oscar kiss from 2003. Matty said, “That was a good one. I think ours was better. I just love Ebon so much and I’m glad that the passion took over him. I was giving a passionate speech and then it was like two ships full of passion going in… in an ocean of love.”

Ayo Edebiri’s Purse Handoff

Getty Images

“The Bear’s” Ayo Edebiri wasn’t sure what to do with her purse when she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy series for her role in “The Bear.” Before heading to the podium, she handed it off to her seatmate Carson Daly, who seemed to tell her, “I got it.” Watch the video.

By the time she made it to the press room, she revealed, "Carson Daly still has my stuff!"

Rob McElhenney Watches Eagles Game

Rob McElhenney wasn’t going to let the Emmys get in the way of his Monday Night Football. The actor was watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff game on his phone during the ceremony. His wife Kaitlin Olson snapped a selfie of the moment, and Rob shared it on X, writing, “Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly.” The NFL responded, “Priorities 🎯.”

Kieran Culkin Tells His Wife He Wants More Kids!

Getty Images