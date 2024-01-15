Anthony Anderson Says Mama Doris Was Emmys ‘Secret Weapon’ (Exclusive)

Fox Media LLC.

Emmys host Anthony Anderson and his mother Mama Doris caught up with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert backstage after the big night.

Anthony called his Mama Doris his “good luck charm,” saying, “Nobody is gonna talk about you while your mom’s present.”

Mama Doris quipped that her son “did real good” as a host, but thought she herself “did better.”

Mama Doris made some big fans, including John Oliver, Ted Danson and Harrison Ford!

Anderson said his favorite moment all night was “opening the show.” He elaborated, “Just getting out there to start it and have a little fun… letting everybody know that my mother was going to be the playoff mama… a first in Emmy history. Getting to work with my mother in this fashion.”

Anthony reflected on how the winners represented Black excellence on MLK Day, saying, “It was the Blackest Emmy wins ever tonight on MLK. It was MLK and Juneteenth all wrapped in one.”

A major moment in the show was Christine Applegate’s emotional appearance, for which she received a standing ovation. Anthony commented, “It’s all about giving us all our flowers while we’re still here to enjoy them.”