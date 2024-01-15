Chandra Wilson & James Pickens Jr. on ‘Grey’s’ Emmys Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. were ready for a special “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion at the 2023 Emmys!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Terri Seymour spoke with Chandra and James about the iconic show, which has been on the air for 20 years.

James called the show the “gift that keeps on giving,” while Chandra reflected on how the show is still finding new fans on streaming.

Chandra noted, “The cool thing about what happens on our show… people watching streaming and starting all over again all the time. It’s like you’re never really gone from Grey’s.”

As for the reunion, Wilson quipped, “Once you’re in, you’re in.”