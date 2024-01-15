Pedro Pascal’s Bleeped Emmys Joke About Kieran Culkin Revealed

Getty Images

Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal keep messing with each other!

It started when Kieran told Pedro to “suck it” when the “Succession” actor beat the star of “The Last of Us” at the Golden Globes.

Pascal, his arm in a sling, returned the favor when he took the stage at the 2023 Emmys.

He was there to present Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, but joked he had decided to “make this about me,” explaining that people had been asking about his arm injury.

“It is actually my shoulder,” he clarified snarkily, then went on to say, “and I think tonight is the perfect time to tell everyone Kieran Culkin…”

And that’s when the audio cut out!

Now, People magainze reports that Pedro actually joked, “Kieran Culkin beat the sh*t out of me.”

Culkin kept a straight face, but eventually broke into a wide smile at his seat, as Pascal laughed onstage.