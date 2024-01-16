Emmys Fashion: The Best-Dressed Stars & Hottest Trends

TV’s biggest night at the 2023 Emmys brought out the hottest fashions!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour are breaking down the stunning looks and biggest trends.

“Ted Lasso’s” Hannah Waddingham stunned in a form-fitting green custom Marchesa gown. She told us, “I'm representing us juicy birds, as we call ourselves.”

Jessica Chastain was also turning heads in highlighter green as she walked the carped with a fun tassled hemline.

For Issa Rae, it was all champagne feathers, sequins, and pearls. She knows comedy, but she brought the drama with her stunning Pamella Roland dress.

Claire Danes was pretty in pink in a draped Balmain gown with gorgeous detailing in the back.

And it was 50 shades of red-hot on the silver carpet as star after star arrived in ravishing red.

Sarah Snook, Katherine Heigl, Rachel Brosnahan and Selena Gomez joined the parade of red, and then Camila Morrone entered the fray in body-hugging Versace along with her “Daisy Jones & The Six” co-star Suki Waterhouse, who showed off her baby bump in skin-baring Valentino.

Other colors trending? A sea of white and classic black.

Keri Russell was among those in black, wearing a gorgeous strapless look by Alexandre Vauthier.