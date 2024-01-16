Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is in Discussions for Major Dental Makeover

Getty Images

Fresh off her prison release, Gypsy Rose Blanchard could be going through a major makeover.

A source told “Extra” that “Extreme Makeover” and celebrity-loved dentist Dr. Dorfman is in talks with Gypsy’s family to give her a “whole dental makeover.”

Dorfman would be transforming Gypsy’s teeth for free.

Earlier this month, “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Melissa Moore, who executive produced the Lifetime series “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” spoke with Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson about their future plans together.

Gypsy was recently released from prison after serving time for her involvement in the murder of her mother. In 2015, Gypsy’s then boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death. It was a crime plotted by Gypsy after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who is believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Now, after serving more than eight years behind bars, Gypsy is starting a new chapter.

During her prison stint, Gypsy received over 250 love letters from male suitors, but one stuck out. From behind bars, she married Louisiana special ed teacher Ryan Anderson in 2022.

The two want to start their own family eventually.

Ryan shared, “That’s always the goal. Absolutely. Absolutely. Now, the timeline on when is up in the air, but absolutely.”