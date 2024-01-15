Anderson .Paak & Sterre Marith Tapilatu Spark Dating Rumors After His Divorce Filing

Getty/Instagram

Just days after filing for divorce from Jaylyn Chang, it looks like Anderson .Paak has already moved on from their marriage.

On Sunday, .Paak was spotted holding hands with singer Sterre Marith Tapilatu at the beach in Mexico in photos obtained by TMZ.

It is unclear how long they might have been dating.

Anderson was married to Jaylyn for 13 years before pulling the plug on their marriage.

He cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split, and asked that neither be awarded spousal support.

.Paak and Chang share two sons, Soul, 13, and Shine, 6, and the Grammy winner is asking for joint physical and legal custody.

No separation date was listed, but the papers do reveal when they got married: November 23, 2010. It was previously thought that they tied the knot in 2011.

Paak previously told The Breakfast Club that he met Chang, a gospel rock singer from South Korea, at a music class, where he was working as a musician.