Alec Musser Dies at 50 — Adam Sandler Leads Tributes to Fallen Actor

Alec Musser, a fitness model with a huge following — thanks in part to his time on "All My Children" — died Friday, January 12, at his Del Mar, California, home. He was 50.

His fiancée Paige Press told TMZ of his passing, but declined to provide a cause of death.

Musser was born April 11, 1973, in NYC. Among his very few acting credits, he played hunky Del Henry on over 40 episodes of "All My Children" (2005-2007), and also appeared on the series "Rita Rocks" (2009) and "Desperate Housewives" (2011).

The biggest movie in which he appeared was "Grown Ups" (2010), with Adam Sandler.

