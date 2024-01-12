Brett Goldstein’s Unexpected Idea for a ‘Ted Lasso’ Spin-Off! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster chatted with “Extra” as People and IGH Hotels and Resorts hosted a conversation with the “Ted Lasso” cast.

During the chat, Brett shared his unique idea for a spin-off, saying, “There’s a woman that I always walk past as Roy in the locker room… She never speaks. I want to get to know her story.”

He elaborated, “She worked at the club. We never followed her… She’s one of the physios.”

Brett and Phil also joked about facing off in the supporting actor category at this year’s Emmys, and cheekily spoke about their “sexual” chemistry on the show.

Though Brett has won the category twice for his role on the show, he believes it is Phil’s year! He said, “This handsome lad, it’s about time, ain’t it?”

Phil quipped, “I think so. It’s a time-dependent sort of award. They give it to whoever hasn’t had it the longest.”

As for how their characters have evolved over the years, Phil joked that it’s “become a lot more sexual,” in reference to their characters’ bromance.

“Extra” also spoke with Brett and Phil’s co-star Hannah Waddingham about her thoughts on a spin-off.

She commented, “If there was a spin-off type thing with one character, it wouldn’t really be for me.