Beverly Johnson Secretly Marries Brian Maillian

Getty Images

Model Beverly Johnson, 71, has a big secret she’s ready to tell!

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning,” Johnson revealed that she secretly married her financier fiancé Brian Maillian in October after 12 years together.

She shared, “Two days before my birthday, Oct. 13, [Brian] kept saying, ‘What do you want for your birthday?’ I sat up in the bed on Oct. 11 and said, ‘I know what I want for my birthday… I want to get married.'”

Beverly got what she wanted — they tied the knot two days later at a “really beautiful” chapel in Las Vegas. She emphasized, “It was just the right moment.”

The wedding happened rather quickly with the help of her friends, who “orchestrated” it.

Beverly was previously married to Billy Potter (1971-1975) and Danny Sims (1977-1979).

Though Beverly “never” had any desire to marry again, Brian changed it all!

She explained, “It’s so profound because it’s on a totally different level. Most certainly on a spiritual level as we get closer to our God — whoever that may be — and each day and moment becomes so precious.”

Brian popped the question to Beverly in the summer of 2020.