Getty Images

Chris Pratt just shared a rare photo of his three kiddos.

The Marvel star took to Instagram Stories to post a pic of his children enjoying breakfast… while he was fasting.

The pic shows Jack, 11, his son with ex-wife Anna Faris, and Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 1, his daughters with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Instagram

Pratt wrote, "Breakfast is served!" adding, "I'll be fasting til noon 🫡."

The kids each had a place setting, complete with placemats and cups and yummy food, however Eloise seemed more interested in hanging out with Lyla, and was squeezed in next to her instead.

In other Instagram Stories posts, Chris explained he’s trying to squeeze in a workout each morning for the past 10 days, before the kids wake up. He credited Katherine for “nudging” him in the ribs so he would get out of bed.

The actor went on to show a mirror selfie of his ripped abs at day 10, giving the thumbs up sign.

Instagram

He went on to post another video at 10:30 a.m., explaining, “I do that intermittent fasting thing. I’m still burning fat from that workout today. I feel good.”

As for his kids, Chris has chatted with "Extra" about being a dad in the past.

Back in May, he shared Jack's reaction to “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," saying, “I think he was really touched; he was really moved. He loved the animals and he loved the new characters that we meet.”