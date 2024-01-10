Angela Bassett’s Best Career Advice: ‘Persevere in Spite Of’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Angela Bassett spoke to “Extra’s” Megan Ryte as she was honored at the Academy’s 14th Annual Governors Awards. She reflected on receiving an honorary Oscar and also shared her best advice for anyone trying to make it in the industry.

Angela said, “It feels fantastic, and I’m so glad we had a little bit of a rehearsal yesterday because my nerves were about to get the best of me.”

She added, “I’m feeling really good. I’m taking it all in. It’s wonderful to see so many familiar faces.”

Angela also offered up her best career advice, saying, “Study, work on your craft, work on yourself because it takes craft and it takes someone who will persevere in spite of.”

Megan also praised her famous arms, telling her, “Me and my friends always talk about how much we want to have ‘Angela Bassett arms.’”

Angela laughed, saying, “I need to work out too; this has been a tough week. My trainer has been looking for me!”

It was also a lovefest among the other stars as they praised their favorite casts and talked about their favorite movies.

Olivia Rodrigo gushed over seeing Bassett on the carpet and also said “Barbie” was one of her favorite movies of the year.

America Ferrera, rocking a custom Moschino suit, talked about the “mind-blowing” journey of making “Barbie,” praising writer and director Greta Gerwig as “one of the greatest filmmakers alive.” She also raved over “Saltburn” and getting to meet Emerald Fennell and the cast.