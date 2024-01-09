Getty Images

Of course Taylor Swift is in Travis Kelce's phone... but what other superstar names might be in there?

The Kansas City Chiefs posted a TikTok video of Kelce in the hot seat, being asked, “Who is the most famous person in your contact list?”

The report insists, “Don’t give us the easy answer!”

Travis flashes a smile, “You guys know the easy answer,” seeming to refer to Taylor.

Giving the non-easy answer, Travis revealed Justin Timberlake is also in his phone.

Would J.T. answer if Kelce gave him a call?

Travis insisted, “No, not a chance,” adding, “And I appreciate you Justin, but he’s a busy man.”

The video comes on the heels of the Golden Globes, where the couple was part of host Jo Koy’s monologue. Taylor was in the audience Sunday night, while Travis was with the Chiefs.

During the show, Koy poked fun at Taylor’s romance with the tight end.

Koy told the star-studded crowd, “We came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

The camera panned to Taylor, who did not laugh at Jo’s joke. Instead, she made a point of sipping her wine.