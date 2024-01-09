Kevin Hart Spills on LeBron James’ Disco-Themed Birthday Bash! (Exclusive)

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Netflix

Kevin Hart spoke to “Extra’s” Carlos Greer as he hit the NYC premiere of his new sky-high movie “Lift.”

In the film, Kevin’s character Cyrus, a thief, and his crew try to pull off a heist on a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich.

Kevin opened up about preparing for the role, and also spilled on attending LeBron James’ star-studded birthday party!

He dished on how he got down to eight percent body fat for the action role. Hart said, “I have not kept it off, that’s the amazing part about the story, but I think going into it just strict diet… dedication to a regiment, make sure that I went in a little more defined… Helping me with the mindset of the character, the character was an extremely motivated determined individual, poised, polished, dedicated… It was something … I thought will help me enter into the journey we wanted to put Cyrus in.”

And he praised the amazing chemistry of the entire ensemble “Everybody came to the table with something to offer. When you are trying to make a global IP… something that is available for all you want people who can tap into all… Everybody stepped up to the plate.”

Talking about why he did the project, “It was different… The action and the idea of thriller and the concept of leading man is one you have to make sure to navigate correctly, the space of comedy I think I have done at the highest level, and now I am just trying to show my fan base that there is more left in the tank.”

Saying he is not done with comedy, “I am just playing more in a more serious tone.”

As for LeBron’s disco-themed birthday party, he said, “You got to go all out… We all take those themes serious… Everybody… came in properly, amazing night 70s theme, 70s vibe. Great music… More importantly great love.”