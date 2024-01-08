Golden Globes Best Dressed: Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, J.Lo & More!

Getty Images

The stars came to slay on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi are breaking down the big fashion winners, including Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, and Jennifer Lopez.

Adam predicted that there would be a lot of metallics, and he was right.

Taylor, Julia Garner, Emily Blunt, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kate Beckinsale all shimmered on the red carpet.

Swift wore a green Gucci dress, taking a page out of her “Bejeweled” music video.

Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez were pretty in pink while walking the star-studded carpet. While Margot opted for a custom Giorgio Armani Privé hot pink sequined gown, J.Lo went with a light shade of pink for her Nicole + Felicia Couture look.

Heidi Klum and Rachel Brosnahan added even more red to the red carpet with their Sophie Couture and Sergio Hudson looks, respectively.

Ali Wong, Greta Lee, and Gillian Anderson were all white-hot with their red-carpet choices.