Christian Oliver's Widow Opens Up About Fatal Crash: 'Deeply Saddened'

Getty Images

Jessica Klepser, whose husband Christian Oliver perished with their two daughters in a plane crash on Thursday, is expressing her grief in a new statement that appeared on social media.

The statement, attributed to "Jessica Klepser and family," read, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members. Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."



It went on, "Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances. Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art. The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities."



"Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany."



The statement asks for privacy, and urges anyone who wishes to donate money to use a GoFundMe that has been set up by comedian Sarah Silverman, a close family friend.

Oliver, 51, and his girls died along with pilot Robert Sachs while on a short flight to Saint Lucia.

The small plane plunged into the sea after taking off from J.F. Mitchell Airport on Bequia, the largest island that is part of the country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean.

In a statement, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said, “Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance.”

All four bodies were recovered from the wreckage, but the cause of the plane crash is still under investigation.

Just days ago, Oliver posted his last Instagram, which was in celebration of the new year. He wrote, “Let Love Rule. Wishing all of you the best for 2024!”

Oliver made his acting debut as Brian Keller on a season of "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" in 1994. He appeared in the films The Good German” (2006) and “Valkyrie” (2008), and played Snake Oiler in 2008's “Speed Racer” (2008).

In 2020, he appeared on five episodes of the Al Pacino Nazi drama series "Hunters."

Oliver had wrapped production on his last film, “Forever Hold Your Peace,” just two weeks ago.

After hearing about his tragic death, his “Forever Hold Your Peace” co-star Bai Ling wrote on Instagram, “With tears in my eyes I cannot express the sorrow I felt when our direct Nick called me not long ago, that the plane he took had crashed , including his beautiful 2 daughters and the pilot had all passed! In the Caribbean‘s. He was having holidays.”