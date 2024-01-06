Getty Images

Cher is in love with a younger man... and she isn't shy about it!

The 77-year-old icon tweeted an image of herself curled up on 38-year-old BF AE aka Alexander Edwards' lap, captioning it simply, "Love is Love."

The comments blew up with support and condemnation of their 40-year age gap.

Cher recently told Vanity Fair Italia she fell in love with the music producer, who worked with her on her hit album "Christmas," exactly a year ago, at Paris Fashion Week.

Describing what quality it is that makes her fall in love as something "invisible," she joked she's learned "nothing" from past relationships.

"I always think of love on paper, because on paper, it always looks good if it's right," she went on to say, "but Alexander and I on paper?!"

Cher said she had been at Fashion Week and was admiring AE's diamond-encrusted teeth when a friend urged her to go say hi. She resisted, but finally went up to him and said hello and asked him how he was doing.

"Then he got my number from my friend, which I was not that happy about," she admitted, "but so we started texting. So, I knew who he was. But [love] is a thing that happens, you know? It's like, you see someone and something happens It's like, I don't know — stardust. A lot of times, it's very dangerous to fall in love under stardust, but whatever."

Cher recently became the first female to earn a no. 1 position on any Billboard chart for each of the past seven decades, a feat she accomplished with her "DJ Play a Christmas Song" single