Michael Bolton Undergoes Surgery After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Getty

Singer Michael Bolton is opening up about his health.

On Friday, Bolton, 70, revealed that he underwent surgery after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

He wrote on Facebook, “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Michael noted that he was going on a “temporary break” from his tour, adding, “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

Bolton was scheduled to perform in Florida, California, Ohio, Illinois, and Switzerland in the upcoming months as part of his tour.