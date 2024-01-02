Backgrid

Singer Sam Smith and fashion designer Christian Cowan have reportedly called it quits after a year of dating.

A source told DailyMail.com, “Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas.”

“They're still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers but for now they have separated,” the insider added. “

According to the outlet, Sam is ready to date again. The source said, “Sam has signed back up to dating app Raya and is already connecting with new people... It's a new year and fresh start for them.”

Sam and Christian were last spotted together in mid-December in New York City.

Backgrid

A year ago, Sam and Christian sparked dating rumors after they were spotted kissing in the Big Apple.

Christian worked with Sam on his music video for “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.”