‘Golden Bachelor’: Why Gerry & Theresa Wanted a TV Wedding (Exclusive)

“Extra” caught up with “The Golden Bachelor’s” golden couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist as they prepare for their big TV wedding!

Theresa said of life after the finale, “It's so incredibly exciting. It's so great to be able to walk down the street together and live in the same house together.” She added with a laugh, “To have him lay on the couch and massage my feet.”

Gerry insisted, “I realized early on that was a big point-maker. I thought I'd get a few in the bank before I needed them.”

They opened up about why they decided to share their special day with the world and why they wanted to tie the knot so fast.

Nist said of their TV wedding, “It really is a decision based on the fact that we affected so many lives. We had no idea. We feel really sort of a great responsibility to the fans because they're so fully invested and so supportive and they love it, and we just thought it would be so much better to have them included.”

She added of the timing, “He's 72, I'm 70 — we want to start enjoying our lives. So, I know it's really quick. It makes it more exciting, I would say, and honesty, I wouldn't be able to do this if it wasn't for my daughter... She’s been helping tremendously. There are a lot of decisions to be made. We are almost at the finish line.”

Theresa also dished on picking out her dress with a little help!

She said, “We had Gerry's two daughters, my daughter, and my daughter-in-law, two women from the show, and I told them, ‘Go pick out your favorite dress out of this rack of gorgeous, gorgeous dresses…’ and I kept walking down this long staircase and when I got there with the dress that everyone thought that was the one, it was, like, unanimous. It was thrilling for them to say, ‘Oh, that's the one.’”

Turner interjected, “And it was your favorite?” and she concurred, “It was my favorite”

Gerry said he has not seen the dress, but recalled, “I was about two blocks away and I did hear the squeals. So, I'm pretty sure they picked the right dress.”

As for seeing his bride walk down the aisle, he said, “That’s the moment I just can’t wait for… That’s going to be so great.”

The couple also talked planning a honeymoon and deciding where they will live.

Nist said, “We are planning a trip to Italy… It will be so much fun.”

What’s next? Theresa said, “Then we will be looking for houses… What we envision is a big house where we can invite our family, where they'd want to come, where they'd feel so welcome, and all the women from ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ we want to have visit us.”