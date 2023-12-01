ABC

It’s a happy ending for the first Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner as he got engaged to Theresa Nist.

On Friday, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the happy couple, who are “elated and over the moon.”

While Theresa showed off her engagement ring, Gerry shared that they were “relieved” that they don’t have to keep a secret anymore.

The couple are focused on starting their life in Charleston, South Carolina, and planning their wedding, which is set to air on ABC January 4.

Theresa admitted, “I suppressed it for so long, my sisters were convinced it didn’t happen…They went nuts last night.”

As for their upcoming wedding, Theresa revealed, “We are trying to get ready. We’re working on it… I have a daughter, she is really great, into this. She’s created a vision board. We have ideas about the flowers, the greenery, the tableware, and the dresses, and who’s going to be in the wedding… It’s really exciting. It’s happening really fast.”

Mona predicted this would be the ending after watching their first date. Theresa commented, “He says now that it was a fantastic date and such a great connection, but he had to continue with the process and not get stuck on the first date, and I stood back and I allowed him. I knew that was the process.”

The process was a first, since Gerry is the inaugural Golden Bachelor. Gerry said, “I just tried really hard to keep my heart open, give myself a hundred precent… to each woman as I was with them. We are imperfect humans at best, so you do the best you can… Look what happened — I got the best.”

Theresa raved, “I think he did a phenomenal job.”

Theresa opened up about how she felt watching the show, saying, “I really did go into this with an open mind… so I couldn’t harbor feelings of jealousy… I watched every episode with my family… He did try to prepare me… It was interesting.”

Gerry praised Theresa, saying, “She stayed open-minded about the whole situation.”

Theresa admitted that watching the “Women Tell All” was the hardest for her, “I just had to have a good cry.”

On the finale, Gerry had to say goodbye to Leslie, who felt like he was dishonest. He said, “Everyone has their own truth. I’m sure she felt that way, and it's a legitimate feeling. But I went into that portion of the show with really one goal: I wanted Leslie to feel better leaving than when she showed up. My job was to listen to her last night… Offer her my sincerest apology and hope that she understood that’s how the process is and unfortunately somebody’s heart had to be broken... There was nothing I could do about it. I do think she felt better after the conversation."