Forest Whitaker’s Ex-Wife Keisha Nash’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death of Keisha Nash, ex-wife of Forest Whitaker, has been released a month after her sudden passing.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the actress died in L.A. on December 6 due to alcoholic liver disease she had suffered from for years.

The report adds that acute renal failure may have also been a factor in the 51-year-old’s death.

Keisha’s daughter with Forest, True, 25, is listed as the informant.

Nash was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Dec. 20.

True shared the news of her mother’s passing on December 7.

She wrote on Instagram Stories, "Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. The most beautiful woman in the world ... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."