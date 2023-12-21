‘Masked Singer’ Winner Ne-Yo Lost 20 Lbs. in ‘Busty’ Cow Costume (Exclusive)

Michael Becker/FOX

On Wednesday night, Ne-Yo was unveiled as the champ for “The Masked Singer.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Ne-Yo, who dropped some weight, due to his female cow costume.

Ne-Yo shared, “I lost about 20 lbs. because the costume did not breathe at all.”

Ne-Yo also had a hard time seeing when he was in his costume since the mouth was not at his eyeline. He commented, “There was a couple performances where they included, like, steps and stairs and I’m like, ‘So y’all want me to fall on my face. Okay, cool.’”

The singer made a conscious decision to wear the costume to “throw people off” since he felt like his voice was “going to give me away.”

Ne-Yo could not fool his family, despite being in the busty costume. He said, “My kids and my mom figured it out from the first performance.”

Ne-Yo has been a fan of the show since the first season. He said, “Me and the kids sit and watch, me and my mom sit and watch. I love that it’s a show that you can literally sit with every generation of your family and enjoy.”