Celebrity News December 21, 2023
‘Masked Singer’ Winner Ne-Yo Lost 20 Lbs. in ‘Busty’ Cow Costume (Exclusive)
On Wednesday night, Ne-Yo was unveiled as the champ for “The Masked Singer.”
“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Ne-Yo, who dropped some weight, due to his female cow costume.
Ne-Yo shared, “I lost about 20 lbs. because the costume did not breathe at all.”
Ne-Yo also had a hard time seeing when he was in his costume since the mouth was not at his eyeline. He commented, “There was a couple performances where they included, like, steps and stairs and I’m like, ‘So y’all want me to fall on my face. Okay, cool.’”
The singer made a conscious decision to wear the costume to “throw people off” since he felt like his voice was “going to give me away.”
Ne-Yo could not fool his family, despite being in the busty costume. He said, “My kids and my mom figured it out from the first performance.”
Ne-Yo has been a fan of the show since the first season. He said, “Me and the kids sit and watch, me and my mom sit and watch. I love that it’s a show that you can literally sit with every generation of your family and enjoy.”
Ne-Yo, who has seven kids, also joked about renting out an arena for a joint holiday dinner with “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon and his own huge brood!