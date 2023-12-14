Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are teaming up in the new rom-com “Anyone but You,” playing two people who hate each other, but who try to convince their friends and family they’re in love!

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Sydney and Glen about the movie, which includes some steamy and stripped-down moments!

Glen, who also recently bared his booty in Men’s Health, joked about his mom’s reaction to all the nudity.

He shared, “My mom is right over there, and she had a talk with me after that Men’s Health spread… She said, ‘Glen, you’ve been in Hollywood too long. You’ve gotta come home. You gotta put your clothes back on and come back to Austin.’”

As for the intimate scenes in “Anyone but You,” Powell revealed, “Those scenes were shot very last, so I had to be absolutely naked on a cliffside and then shirtless for the rest of the movie.”

Sydney commented, “There were a lot of icebreakers before going into that.”

Powell admitted that there is “always self-consciousness” happening when filming those scenes, saying, “There’s about 40 sweaty men in cargo shorts just watching you.”

Did he have to beef up his workout routine for this movie? Glen answered, “When you have to have your shirt off in a movie and you’re as naked as you are in a movie like this, you’re a little bit more dialed in. As a corn-fed Texan, I’m not used to being that specific on stuff, but I’m ready to do a movie with my shirt on.”

Sydney chimed in, “Any chance he had, he was working out.”

Glen emphasized, “We all have our chapters of our life, I think I’ve had my nude chapter. I’m gonna put my clothes back on and do some thinking and reading, I think.”

Stripping down wasn’t the scariest thing Glen and Sydney did. She shared, “We actually swam in the real Sydney Harbour. We swam in a shark cage. And they had us wear these shark ankle monitors.”

Sydney also dished on starring in the Rolling Stones’ new music video “Angry.” She commented, “It was a bucket-list item that I didn’t even think was going to happen or be possible. I got to car-surf down Sunset. Driving down both lanes. Cops taking us anywhere we needed to go. It was so cool.”