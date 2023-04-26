Getty Images

“Top Gun” star Glen Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris have been subject to split rumors recently, but did she just confirm it?

On Wednesday, Paris posted an Instagram video of herself strutting her stuff on a street in New York City. She wrote, “Know your worth & onto the next.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

To fuel more rumors, she has also unfollowed Glen on Instagram.

The pair have been linked since 2020.

Just a month ago, Glen was seen greeting Gigi with flowers at the airport in Sydney, where he has been filming “Anyone But You."

Gigi’s latest post comes just a day after Glen and his co-star Sydney Sweeney promoted their new romantic comedy at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Getty Images

Though there have been dating rumors about Glen and Sydney, sources insist to TMZ that they aren’t an item and she’s still engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino.

It looks like things are still fine between Sweeney and Davino since he was seen walking her dog Tank in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

MEGA

Sydney and Jonathan got engaged last year after at least three years of dating.

In a 2022 feature for Cosmopolitan, Sweeney opened up about why she won’t date anyone famous. She explained, “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest.”