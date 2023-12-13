Bradley Cooper Would Be Honored to Have Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in a Movie (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Bradley Cooper hit the L.A. premiere of “Maestro” with his 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, sharing a sweet father-daughter moment on the red carpet.

The premiere also marked a reunion for Cooper and his “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga, and of course a meet-up with his “Maestro” leading lady Carey Mulligan.

Cooper and Mulligan chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about “Maestro,” and Bradley also revealed he’d like to work with football star Jalen Hurts one day.

“Maestro,” which centers on the love story between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre, nabbed four Golden Globe nominations, including one for Cooper. Bradley shared, “Everything that's been happening is so wonderful. It’s all been really kind of shocking, to be honest.”

He continued, “It's such a specific thing and we were really vulnerable, and you really don’t know at all what's going to happen.”

Carey is also up for a Globe, and already getting Oscar buzz. Melvin asked how she’s processing it. Mulligan replied, “Just arriving tonight and seeing ‘Maestro’ written in giant yellow letters and getting to be here with Bradley, all of it is totally heavenly.”

Melvin reminded Bradley, “Since you were a little kid, you had this dream of being a conductor. You asked Santa for a baton when you were just a young kid.”

Cooper shared, “I just lost it, too, like a year ago. I can't believe it. I had it all these years.”

One thing he'll never lose is his faith in his beloved Philadelphia Eagles, who just suffered back-to-back blowout losses.

Robert asked, “What’s up with the Eagles? What do they need to do?”

Bradley insisted, “It's a long season. Let's see what happens. Always stay loyal to them.”

And what about Cooper directing the Eagles' Jalen Hurts one day?

He said, “It would be an honor to work with him. He’s amazing.”