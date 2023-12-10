Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' Dies at 29

Instagram

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, Mama June Shannon's oldest child, has died of cancer at just 29.

June made the gut-wrenching announcement on Instagram Sunday, writing, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM."

She went on, "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson wrote on Instagram, "This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make 💔 Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now."

"I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken," she went on. "Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality 🥹. I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna 💔. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!"

Chickadee had appeared on "Toddlers & Tiaras" and "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo."

She was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in January, and had been fighting the disease ever since.

June had been avoiding social media at times for fear of having to delve into her daughter's battle when she didn't have the strength.