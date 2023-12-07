5SOS Musician Michael Clifford & Wife Crystal Leigh Secretly Welcome First Child

Instagram

“5 Seconds of Summer” guitarist Michael Clifford and his wife Crystal Leigh are parents!

The two welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lua, in Georgia in October, but didn’t announce the news until now!

In a statement to People magazine, Michael shared, “Georgia is Crystal's home state. We wanted to move here, just for a few years to start our family. All of her cousins just had babies too, so it's fun. Lua is a Georgia-born half-Australian Los Angeles resident."

As for Lua’s arrival, the couple described it as a “beautiful experience.” Crystal added, “It was such an intimate moment and we're so glad we were able to have great people to help us through. I don’t think I could’ve done it without the help of our amazing nurse and midwife. They stayed past their shift for us and really went above and beyond in the ways they helped me through labor."

Crystal showed some love and appreciation for Michael, saying, “Michael was also the most incredible partner, an 'emotional support human' of the highest caliber!"

Michael also had wonderful words for Crystal, saying, “Crystal labored for over 24 hours and I was doing everything I could to try and help, but she was such a trooper. She was cracking jokes and making friends the whole time. It was really hard for me to watch her go through labor for so long, especially towards the end when we had a few complications. I felt so helpless but she stayed really strong."

He admitted, “During the hard parts, I was crying and she wasn’t!"

“I’ve always had so much respect for her but after this experience, it’s unexplainable,” Clifford emphasized. “It’s absolutely incredible what you see your partner go through during this process and I am forever humbled by the experience."

The couple get emotional about their growing baby girl. Crystal explained, “She’s already growing out of her clothes, which makes me cry every time I go to put an outfit on her and it doesn’t fit. I can’t believe how fast she’s growing, no one prepares you for that! Every day I say to Michael, 'She'll never be this small again.'"

Michael revealed, “Sometimes I hold her and just cry a little. I just can’t believe that I’m lucky enough to be a dad to such a sweet, funny, charming and beautiful girl.”

The couple announced they were expecting in June. At the time, they wrote on Instagram, "you’re already everything 🥹 baby clifford 11/11/23 🤍."