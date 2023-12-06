Lily Gladstone Reveals Latest Text from Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke to “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone as she was honored at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.

She dished on her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio’s reaction to all the accolades for her and the film, and also revealed the latest text he sent her.

Lily said of messaging with Leo, “Sometimes he's the one who delivers the news to me. I had a text from him the other day saying, ‘Congratulations,’ and then I was like, ‘Thank you, what did I miss?’ and… he was the one who let me know about the New York Film Critics [nomination]. He shot back like, ‘Lol, never change.’”

Terri commented that Lily is taking it all in stride, but wondered if she feels overwhelmed at all.