Deion Sanders & Tracey Edmonds Call Off Engagement After 4 Years

Getty Images

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds are going their separate ways after more than a decade.

The baseball and football player and the former “Extra” co-host announced the news on Sunday with a joint Instagram statement.

The exes wrote on Tracey’s page, "To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love...We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together.”

Sanders and Edmonds continued, "Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!"

Deion responded in the comments, "Love u Tracey and You've been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we've shared and they laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!"

Sanders and Edmonds met in 2012 at a movie premiere for a film Tracey produced, and they later started dating. Edmonds announced their engagement in February 2019.

She posted on Instagram at the time, “Happy Valentine’s Day Fam! Sending LOVE to MY LOVE/MY FIANCÉ @deionsanders! ❤️💍 God is SO GOOD! We’re 8 years in, made it through the storms TOGETHER, and will be spending the rest of our lives TOGETHER!”

The star added, “To all the couples out there... stay REAL with each other, LISTEN to each other, and MOST of all.. keep LOVE and GOD in your heart. When you do, you can make it through ANY storm! Spread LOVE and JOY on this day! ❤️”

While the couple does not share any children, Tracey has sons Brandon and Dylan with ex Babyface.