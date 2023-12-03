Celebrity News December 03, 2023
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Ring in Christmas at Kansas City Holiday Party
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong!
A snap on social media confirmed the power couple attended a holiday party in Kansas City December 1.
Taylor, who will turn 34 on the 13th, and Travis, 34, both wore black ensembles.
In the pic, Taylor is chatting it up with Brittany Mahomes, while Brittany's husband Patrick Mahomes sits between then.
Travis stands with his back to the camera.
The couple being in black seems to have been a choice — Us Weekly reports the other couples at the party also wore matching looks.
Tayvis' reunion in Kansas City follows Taylor completing her Eras tour stops in South America in November and a quick appearance in London to help Beyoncé celebrate the premiere of her "Renaissance" concert documentary.