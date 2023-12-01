Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley Joke About Their 'Eternal' Love Contract (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Earlier this month, former “Vampire Diaries” co-stars and longtime pals Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley were celebrated by Dujour magazine in NYC!

“Extra” spoke with Ian and Paul, who joked that their TV contracts may have ended, but their bond is “eternal.”

Paul commented, “The TV show ended. I can’t live without him, and I said, ‘Our contract with Warner Brothers may have expired, but my contract with you, which is made from love, is eternal.’”

Ian chimed in, saying, “We’re gonna renew it.”

Paul pointed out that their friendship is his “longest relationship.”

The two have gone into business together with their bourbon whiskey brand Brother’s Bond.

Ian shared, “This was something we wanted to do since Season 2 of the show, which by the way Season 2 was like 2010. He was 27 and I was 31, like, we’re kiddos. So, it’s pretty special, the fact that we get to do this, it’s a dream. You know, it’s a tough reality to dream, but it’s a dream.”

Of their whiskey brand, Paul emphasized, “You’re drinking a bourbon that we blended and created together, and that’s a very personal thing for us, and that’s something that I think makes it distinctive. And then for bourbon lovers, we’re a four-grain, high-ride bourbon, which is fairly unique, and our bourbons now have won dozens of awards.”

As for how why their partnership works, Paul explained, “Our characters were very yin and yang on the show, and in real life, we’re very yin and yang as well. I’m sort of the eternal pessimist, he’s the eternal optimist, and… we balance each other out.”