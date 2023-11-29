Tracee Ellis Ross Feels ‘Protective’ of Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross hit the red carpet at the “Candy Cane Lane” premiere, where she dished with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte about her holiday plans and opened up about relating to Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy.

The actress comes from a famous family — her mom is icon Diana Ross.

She shared that they are “always at my mom’s.”

Is there a lot of singing when her family is together?

“Of course… but it’s not my mom, it’s us! We’re loud and ridiculous,” she said.

Megan also asked Tracee about attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour back in September, and seeing Bey and JAY-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy perform.

“I was projecting my childhood onto Blue Ivy,” she said, “but it was really sweet ‘cause I was standing next to Jay and they were making eye contact; it was really lovely. I feel so protective of her. She is so beautiful and so wonderfully courageous to get on that stage like that. If you guys look at old footage of me as a kid, I was terrified and shy… so Blue up there being so beautiful onstage, and I would just stand there all shy.”

There is nothing shy about her now going head-to-head with Eddie Murphy and bringing the funny in “Candy Cane Lane.” Megan asked how she kept a straight face on set.

She replied, “A pet peeve as a funny actor is when people break when you are working, because you ruin the scene. You can’t, you can’t break. The best is when you… try to hold it.”